The annual Five Points Outdoor Summer Jam Music Festival for St. Jude Runs is back.

This year’s festival will take place from 4:30 to 11 p.m. July 27 at Five Points, located at 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

This year’s line-up of bands will include The Blank Stairs, Aileeah Colgan, Teddy Robb and SmithField. In addition to live music, games, food trucks and beverages.

Admission is $20, and a portion of each ticket sold will be donated to St. Jude Runs. The event is free to children ages 14 and under. The Metamora-based telecommunications company will offer luxury seats in a VIP tent for a $10 fee, which will also be donated to St. Jude Runs.

For more information, visit www.fivepointswashington.org.