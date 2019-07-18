Here’s what’s coming up from July 29 to Aug. 2 at the Pekin Public Library at 719 N. 11th St., Pekin.

Every week, there will be a family storytime for all ages at 6 p.m. and a Spanish club at 1 p.m. on Mondays; a preschool storytime at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays; Toddler Time at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays; Baby Bounce at 10 a.m. on Thursdays; and a garden storytime at 9:30 a.m. on Fridays.

The week of July 29 will go like this:

Monday, July 29

Storytime at Blenkiron Park

Participants should pack a picnic lunch and blanket and join the library at 11:30 a.m for a storytime at Blenkiron Park. Everyone will read stories, sing, play games and more. While all are welcome, this event is aimed at kids ages birth to kindergarten.

Tuesday, July 30

Tech Tuesday

There will be a half-hour, one-on-one tutoring session to answer basic tech questions on Tuesday, July 30. Participants will be taught how to make an email account; how to search the internet; how to use a new device; and how to download an eBook, use PowerPoint, and more. Let the library know in advance what topics you’d like to explore. To schedule an appointment, call the library at 347-7111, ext. 0.

Wednesday, July 31

Off the Hook Knitting and Crochet Group

Knitters and crocheters of all experience levels can joing an informal group at 6 p.m. at the library. They can see what others are working on, get advice from other crafters, learn new techniques, and share their own work.

Last Day to turn in Summer Reading Cards

Wednesday, July 31, will be the last day to turn in completed summer reading adventure cards for a prize pack and a ticket to the Summer Adventure Finale at Dragonland. For more information, call the library’s Youth Services Department at 347-7111, ext. 3.

Friday, Aug. 2

America’s Unclaimed History Film Series

As part of the library’s regular, monthly documentary series about cringe-worthy moments in American history, it will be showing “Who Controls the Land: Bears Ears National Monument and the Fight for Native American Equality” at 10 a.m.

“Travel to San Juan County, Utah, to investigate the controversy over the Bears Ears National Monument,” stated a Pekin Library news release. “The fight over the monument is just one more battle in a long-running war between the county’s Native American citizens and their Mormon neighbors over who will control the future of the county.”

For more information about any of these events, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.