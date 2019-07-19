Two students from Illinois Central College were recognized last month at the 2019 SkillsUSA Championships in Louisville, Ky.

Jade Milloy-Cobb of East Peoria was awarded a college gold medal in graphic communications, and Samantha Killen of Washington was awarded the college gold medal in graphics imaging-sublimation.

The championship is the world’s biggest skill competition. It’s held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/post-secondary programs. From June 26-27, more than 6,500 students from every state demonstrated their technical, workplace and personal skills. They competed in 103 hands-on competitions at the national showcase with competitions in robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.

“This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates our SkillsUSA partnership at its finest,” SkillsUSA Executive Director Tim Lawrence said in a news release announcing the awards. “Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members.”

The championship presented, in total, 1,122 gold, silver and bronze medals to students, with many also receiving industry prizes, tools of the trade or scholarships. Skill Point Certificates, a component of SkillsUSA’s assessment program for career and technical education, were awarded to students in 72 occupational and leadership events.