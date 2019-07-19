When Tammy Smith decided to open a shop in East Peoria, she chose the name The Picker’s Daughter as a tribute to her father, G.I. Cooper.

“My dad loves to go picking, and I like to go picking,” she said. “(Picking is) going to antique stores and going to flea markets and auctions and estate sales and finding the best bargains and reselling them. We still go to these sales whenever we have a chance.”

The Picker’s Daughter, located at 125 E. Washington St., East Peoria, offers a variety of merchandise from 30 vendors, Smith added. The store’s inventory includes antiques, vintage collectables, rustic decorations handmade jewelry and refurbished furniture.

“There’s a little bit of everything in here,” said Smith.

The store’s official grand opening is taking place Saturday. Vendors who sell their merchandise at The Picker’s Daughter will be on hand, refreshments will be served and drawings for gift baskets will be held. While the store is not yet officially open, Smith tested the local waters with a soft opening July 5.

“(The soft opening) has been pretty successful, especially considering July is a crazy vacation month,” she said. “A lot of people have been on vacation, and then there’s the hot weather. Considering that, I’ve been pretty pleased with (the turnout), considering I haven’t really advertised anywhere at this point.”

Smith believes The Picker’s Daughter will be a successful business because a store offering antique and vintage items is a good fit for East Peoria’s historic Four Corners district. She also believes the store’s proximity to East Peoria’s Levee District will help bring in overflow customers from there.

“I think it will succeed because East Peoria itself has become very successful over the last five to 10 years with the Levee District and all the new shops and restaurants that are constantly opening,” she said. “It (also) seems like it’s really come back where people are really liking antiques and vintage items.”

The Picker’s Daughter hours of operation are 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, visit The Picker’s Daughter Facebook page.