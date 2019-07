On my way to a doctor's appointment on June 27, my car overheated and was smoking. I pulled over to the service road on Caterpillar Trail. I want to thank the young man that went out of his way to help me on a hot day. The only thing he asked of me is to vote for Donald Trump. I will honor your wishes. Thanks again.

M.C., East Peoria

