Manito Transit will hold a ribbon-cutting and open house for their new Morton headquarters on July 29.

The company relocated its headquarters this month from Bloomington, Ill. to Morton, Ill., to take advantage of key highway access to I-55 and I-74, according to a news release.

“The Morton location improves both our visibility and customer service by centralizing Manito’s operations,” said Manito Transit General Manager Jim Bobitt. “We also expect improved efficiency with the proximity to GROWMARK’s Morton facility.”

Approximately 15 employees made the move over the past few weeks to the new location at 240 West Ashland St. in Morton, according to the release.

The open house will start at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29 with tours of the facility, followed by a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.