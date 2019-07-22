Good morning, troops. It's Monday, July 22.

Years ago, all sorts of natural acts — and perhaps some unnatural ones — took place in the building at 307 Oak St. in Peoria.

Soon, it is to be the home of a church named for a verse from the Book of Acts.

The vacant building across from Dozer Park in the Warehouse District is to be occupied by Church 2:14, a nondenominational house of worship. The church purchased the building recently.

Among entities based in that building over the years was Club 307, which closed in 2011. It was an adult swinger's club.

"It's a pretty interesting story there, going from that to a church," said Chris Toews, the chairman of the Church 2:14 board.

Mysterious ways, indeed.

For most of its almost six-year history, Church 2:14 has been conducting services at what now is known as Monarch Music Hall, 8102 N. University St. in North Peoria.

Typical Sunday attendance ranges from 120 to 150, Toews said.

Monarch's sound-and-light system fits the worship style of Church 2:14, which emphasizes contemporary Christian music, according to Toews. But among other issues, the church's children's area is outgrowing that space.

"They've been unbelievable partners, but we just have it for Sunday mornings," Toews said about the church's current home. "Monarch's a great facility, but we were kind of lost up there a little bit on the north side.

"We've wanted for a long time to be in the center of the city, to kind of rebuild with the rest of those businesses down there. We see it as a new epicenter, drawing people in rather than pushing people out, as it was for a while."

Church officials spent three or four months searching for a new location before they found the Oak Street building. According to Toews, it's an empty shell that will require quite a bit of work.

The project is expected to cost between $700,000 and $800,000, including purchase price.

If all goes well, Toews expects the new facility to open sometime next year.

Perhaps church members already have received a good sign, courtesy of the Peoria Chiefs minor-league baseball team, which plays at Dozer Park.

"We went down there to pray over the place and walk around, and a foul ball came over right into our open door," Toews said. "'Welcome to the community.' That was kind of cool.

"We want to keep our doors open to the neighborhood."

