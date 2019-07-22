Morningside of Pekin will celebrate its 10-year Diamond Anniversary from 5 to 7:30 p.m. July 25 at 2700 S. Fourteenth St., Pekin.

“It’s a way for (the community) to come out, relax, mingle with everybody here,” said Gaileh Barrow, sales director for Morningside of Pekin. “It’s just a way to say ‘thank you’ to (area residents) and give them a little bit of a party. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for community support.”

The celebration will feature gourmet food, martini samplers and live music by The River City String Quartet. In addition to Morningside’s chef, three chiefs from the retirement community’s parent company, Five Star Senior Living, will be on hand to prepare the food in honor of the diamond anniversary. Morningside will hold a raffle and visitors will have a chance to win a diamond necklace. Morningside will also offer tours of the community to interested visitors. The event is free and open to the public.

“A lot of folks are bringing loved ones who have the mind-set of way back when these places were like nursing homes,” said Barrow. “They don’t realize they’re nice retirement communities now. They think of them as facilities rather than communities where there are nice amenities and great food. We promote independence, but we’re here to assist you if you need help. (Morningside of Pekin) is not like a nursing home at all.”

For more information, visit www.fivestarseniorliving.com or call 309-346-1310.