There was a time when Angry Birds — the app — added extra frustration to a teacher’s classroom.

Now, a Pekin movie theatre is using the opening of Angry Birds 2 — the movie — to try and make life a little easier for Pekin District 108 educators.

New Vision Theatres — 1124 Edgewater Dr, Pekin — has announced that they will be collecting school supplies and monetary donations from now until Sunday, Aug. 18 to “help alleviate the out of pocket costs teachers go through every year for school supplies for their classrooms,” according to an email to the Daily Times from General Manager Allie Denton.

All of the proceeds will be given to the District 108 office who will disperse the resources to the teachers.

Additionally, the theatre will be hosting an Angry Birds event on Saturday, Aug. 17 for the opening weekend of the movie.

There will be prizes and activities for kids in attendance.