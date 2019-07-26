PEKIN — Tiffany White has been named the new executive director of the Dirksen Congressional Center, starting Sept. 1.

White will succeed longtime center head Frank Mackaman, who plans to retire in 2020. He will stay on staff as historian and archivist at the center for the time being, though White will later assume those duties as well.

The center named in honor of U.S. Sen. Everett McKinley Dirksen of Pekin is a repository for the congressional papers of area members of Congress dating back to the mid-20th century, including Dirksen and U.S. Reps. Harold Velde, Bob Michel, Ray LaHood and Aaron Schock.

The non-partisan, not-for-profit facility promotes scholarship and research about the operation of the U.S. Congress. Mackaman recently finished editing and contributing to a volume on Michel's history in public service that was published this spring, "Robert H. Michel: Leading the Republican House Minority."

"The Dirksen Congressional Center represents many sources of my pride for our local community, and I am so humbled to have been asked to assume this role," White said in a prepared statement. "Helping to maintain the legacy of the Center — along with the legacy of great public servants whose influence is kept alive by the Center's mission — will undoubtedly be one of the highest privileges of my life and career."

White, who serves on the Dirksen Center board, is chief of staff to state Rep. Mike Unes and a former executive director of Pekin Main Street. She's a 2005 Pekin Community High School graduate with a degree in from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign.