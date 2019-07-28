Still a teenager, Erin Merryn made a choice many adults couldn't make — to forgive those who had sexually abused her and to instead turn her anger into action.

What started out as Merryn's research into child sexual abuse and the realization that she wasn't alone have led to three books about her experience, numerous speaking engagements and, in a quest to make sure other children never know her pain, a law that bears her name.

Erin's Law, which debuted in Illinois, is now in 37 states and mandates that public schools teach age-appropriate sex abuse prevention to grades as young as pre-K. Merryn said those lessons on body safety and how to report abuse would've prompted her to disclose her abuse — at ages 6 to 8 by the relative of a neighbor, then again from 11 to 13 by an older cousin — years earlier and avoided a lot of heartache.

"I'm convinced I would've told a social worker," Merryn said, explaining she took the "stranger danger" lessons she learned from a young age as gospel, but was never taught to be wary of those she knew.

Instead, Merryn said, she worried about the ramifications of her accusations and stayed silent until age 13. The result was behavior problems in school and other manifestations of the shame and anger left by the abuse. When she discovered her sister was also being abused by the same cousin, she came forward.

She's since made it her mission to advocate for survivors and to talk about prevention to parents and educators. "I'm going to make sure other kids don't experience this."

During her quest, Merryn, now 34, earned her master's degree in social work, married and had three young daughters. Her oldest will start kindergarten next month and soon will hear about the law her mom helped create.

"That's pretty neat," said Merryn, who rarely stops to marvel at her success. She continues to look forward, with a goal of passing Erin's Law in all 50 states. After that? "The goal is to take it to other countries," she said.

The Schaumburg native who now lives in Elgin started writing Illinois legislators in 2008, asking that they mandate personal body safety lessons in school. In 2010, she successfully lobbied for and sat on a task force designed to explore such a curriculum. Erin's Law, in its current form, was signed in 2013 by then-Gov. Pat Quinn.

In the years since, Erin has crisscrossed the country advocating for the law in other states, sometimes with a baby on her back.

"I wasn't going to let having kids stop me from doing this," she said. "I've sat in state capitols, waiting to talk to legislators, nursing a baby."

The biggest obstacles to passing her law, Merryn said, are pushback from legislators wary of unfunded school mandates (though states can now apply for federal funding for the Erin's Law curriculum) and complaints that there's not enough time in the school year. She's also heard that lessons like sex abuse prevention are best left in the home.

Merryn points out that sometimes abuse is happening in the home, but even when it's not, parents aren't focusing on sex abuse prevention enough or, sometimes, at all.

Parents approach Merryn at speaking events, she said, or write to her on social media, thanking her, because their children came forward after an Erin's Law lesson at school. She's heard similar stories from prosecutors and police detectives.

When Lisa Jesse of Woodstock read Merryn would be speaking earlier this year at a nearby high school, she sat in the audience with her sister. By the time Merryn was done speaking, Jesse made her way up to her, crying.

"I just walked up to her and said, 'After my daughter learned about Erin's Law, she disclosed to me,' " Jesse said. "I said, 'I just wanted to thank you.' "

About three years earlier, Jesse's daughter, then 10, was celebrating Christmas with her biological father when he "inappropriately touched her," Jesse said. The next day, her daughter told her what had happened.

The biological father was later convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and is serving an 11-year prison sentence, according to McHenry County Circuit Court records.

Not long before Jesse's daughter came to her, she got a letter in the mail from her daughter's school, explaining that students would learn about body safety. It cited Erin's Law.

Jesse credits that lesson, given to her daughter and her classmates by a school social worker, with her daughter's quick reporting.

"Had she not said something to me, had she not gone through (the Erin's Law curriculum), maybe it would've been more than one time," Jesse said. "Thank God I don't have to find out about that."

Jesse said she felt compelled to thank Merryn.

"We (as parents are) not telling our kids this is wrong," she said. "We are not telling our kids if you are touched ... you have to tell someone.

"Maybe it just didn't cross my mind," Jesse added. "I would've never expected this."

Merryn said she recently heard from Jesse on social media; her daughter is reading Merryn's books.

She said such stories motivate her. Even more motivating are stories of convicted sex offenders with scores of victims and abuse spanning years. "I know there are more (kids being abused) out there."

At night, after her children are asleep, Merryn said she'll sit in front of her computer until midnight, emailing legislators one-by-one in states where Erin's Law has yet to be introduced.

Then, she'll tweet at them. She'll send them research, real-life examples and evidence of Erin's Law's success. She'll continue to reach out until she gets their attention.

If she gets pushback or reasons the law isn't for their state, "I tell them, 'I'm not going away.' "