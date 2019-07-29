Brett Bisping’s professional basketball career is over, but his love for the game is as strong as ever.

The 25-year-old former Morton High School and Siena College star hosted a four-day Brett Bisping Basketball Camp this month in the air-conditioned Bethel Lutheran School gym in Morton.

Thirty-two campers ages 8-13 were taught by Bisping and his staff how to be a winner on and off the court.

Each day of the camp focused on a basketball skill: ball-handling, passing, rebounding and “toughness,” like taking charges and diving for loose balls.

“Things that I like,” Bisping said. “Things that got me where I went with basketball.”

While shooting wasn’t a focus at the camp, “we did do some shooting drills,” Bisping said. “We didn’t break down each camper’s shot individually.”

After creating basketball legacies at Morton and Siena, the 6-foot-8 Bisping played professionally in Sweden for one season and Japan for a half-season.

He was released by his Japanese team on Christmas Day last year after playing in only six of 30 league games because of two ankle injuries.

After returning home to Morton, his future became clear.

With an offer to play professional basketball in Argentina on the table, he instead took advantage of a business opportunity and opened the Brett Bisping Agency in Morton in March. He’s a Farmers Insurance agent.

The decision put an end to his professional basketball career.

“Retirement No. 1 is in the books,” said Bisping, who earned a degree in finance at Siena, graduating with a 3.49 grade-point average.

Bisping’s wife Dana was hired to be a guidance counselor starting this school year at Pekin Community High School and the couple has put down roots in central Illinois, living in East Peoria.

Bisping said his wife is a huge help with his annual basketball camp, “handling a ton of administrative stuff. I couldn’t do it without her.”

There is no charge for the not-for-profit camp. Only freewill donations are accepted, with a maximum of $100 per camper.

Sponsors cover the remainder of the costs.

Each camper this year received a pair of Under Armour basketball shoes and a camp T-shirt. Socks, mini-basketballs and pizza also were among the free items.

The camp was held from 6-9 p.m. each of the four days at Bethel Lutheran, where Bisping went to school from kindergarten through eighth grade.

“Those evening times are different than most basketball camps, which are held during the day,” Bisping said. “Everyone seemed to like it. Most parents dropped off their kids and went about their business.”

This was the second basketball camp Bisping hosted.

The first was last summer in Albany, N.Y., near Siena, where he became the first player in basketball team history to accumulate more than 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career.

He was selected to All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference teams for both basketball and academics.

Bisping averaged more than 17 points per game as a senior at Morton.

His career with the Potters was a tale of overcoming adversities.

He battled through a case of mono to earn a starting spot as a sophomore, and he averaged team highs of 14.5 points and 7.2 rebounds, and shot 52 percent from the field and 83 percent from the free throw line as a junior despite an iron deficiency that was diagnosed and corrected after the season.

