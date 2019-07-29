John Evans Supportive Living Carnival will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at John Evans Supportive Living Community, 1320 Executive Court, Pekin

The carnival will feature food and beverage vendors, petting zoos, face painting, balloon creations by the Unique Twist, pony rides, games, a cake walk and a disk jockey. Advance tickets are on sale at John Evan’s Supportive Living’s front desk. The facility will also accept donations of cakes and monetary donations for the cake walk. Cakes may be dropped off the day before the carnival.

For more information, visit www.gardant.com/johnevans or call 309-477-8800.