The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that construction along Illinois Route 8 and Business U.S. Route 24 from Legion Road east to the Washington city limits will begin Thursday.

According to an IDOT news release, the work will involve pavement patching and will require daytime lane closures, which are expected to last about two weeks.

Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area or consider using alternate routes when feasible. IDOT also advised drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

To view area construction details, visit IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.