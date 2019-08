Liberty Village of Pekin next month will host the Central Illinois Banjo Club, a Morton-based group of musicians and music enthusiasts.

The show will begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at Liberty Village of Pekin, 1540 El Camino Drive, Pekin.

Admission is free, and food and beverages will be available. For more information, visit www.libertyvillageofpekin.com or call 309-353-1600.