The next meeting of the Tazewell County Genealogical and Historical Society will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 13, at the Ehrlicher Research Center, 719 N 11th St., Pekin.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman will be the guest speaker. He will speak about Dr. Thomas J. Murphy, a Civil War soldier who was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions at Vicksburg.

The meeting is open to the public. For more information, visit www.tcghs.org or call 477-3044.