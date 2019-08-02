Nathan Pennington, at 4 years old, was diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer in April 2013. On January 21, 2017, he passed away.

In memory of her brother, Olivia Pennington, during Saturday's St. Jude Run, will still manage a lemonade stand that she and and Nathan started to help raise money for St. Jude.

This year, the stand will be located at Armstrong School at 1848 Highview Road in East Peoria. Olivia will be serving lemonade and cookies. There will also be games.

Runners are expected at 1:45 p.m.