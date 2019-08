The Zac Brown tribute band Whiskey’s Gone will perform from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 10 at Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 IL-9, Mackinaw.

Admission is $5 per person. The event is free to children under 12. Guests may bring food, but no beverages of any kind. Wine, beer, sodas, pizzas, cheese and crackers, and chocolates will be sold during the performance.

For more information, visit www.MackinawValleyVineyard.com.