Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, is applications applications from high school students for nominations to the U.S. Service Academies for the class entering in fall 2020, according to a Monday news release from Bustos' office.

Bustos each year nominates up to 10 qualified youth from Illinois' 17th Congressional District to attend one of four service academies: the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y.

Those interested can download an application at bustos.house.gov. The website provides information and instructions regarding the application and accompanying forms and required documents, including an essay, high school transcript, ACT/SAT scores and letters of recommendation. Completed nomination packets are due to Butos' office by due Nov. 1, 2019. Interested students are encouraged to gather needed application materials as soon as possible.

“Our military academies provide students with the opportunity to receive an outstanding education while also serving our nation,” said Bustos in the release. “I encourage all students interested in this opportunity to submit an application to my office as soon as possible. Young leaders who answer the call to serve give me hope for the future of our nation. I look forward to reviewing applications and nominating qualified Illinois students for this high honor.”

As of July 1, applicants must be a U.S. citizen, between 17 to 23 years old, unmarried, not pregnant, without legal obligation to support children or other dependents, must live in Illinois' 17th Congressional District, and meet the medical, physical and academic requirements of one of the four academies.