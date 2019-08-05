The Tazewell Teen Initiative is hosting an "Awareness Breakfast" in hopes to inform Tazewell County teenagers about marijuana related driving.

The flyer published on the group's Facebook page provides a prompt — "more Tazewell County teens are driving under the influence of marijuana than alcohol" — and then asks two questions: what does this mean and what can you do about it?

The event will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in the Fondulac Room of the Clock Tower Building in East Peoria, 201 Clock Tower Dr.