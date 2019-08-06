The Tazewell Animal Protection Society (TAPS) will host its second Hogs and Dogs motorcycle ride event Aug. 10 to help raise money for its animal care.

Riders will travel from TAPS at 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin to Abbas Grotto at 1839 Highview Road, East Peoria, said TAPS Office Manager Dani Mason. There will be four stops along the route. In keeping with the Hogs and Dogs theme, TAPS will provide a pulled pork dinner at the ending point.

“It’s a great day,” said Mason. “Last year, we had riders who weren’t even planning on riding. They met up with our group at some of the stops and said they were having such a great time. They traveled along and ended up buying dinner tickets. It’s a great way to support TAPS and support the animals here at the shelter.”

The event will also feature various raffles and music provided by a disc jockey from the Peoria-based event planner Two of Hearts.

“We’re raffling two beautiful handmade quilts and a few other fun things,” Mason said.

The cost to participate is $25, or $30 for a rider with a passenger. The cost includes the dinner. Meal tickets are $10 each. All proceeds will go to TAPS to fund animal care.

“We’re hoping to raise about $6,000,” said Mason. “Last year, we had 168 riders. We’d like to see more this year.”

Registration will be from noon to 1 p.m. the day of the ride. Food service will begin at 5 p.m.