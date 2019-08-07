The AAIM Employers’ Association will hold a Resolving Conflict in Today’s Workplace workshop from 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 13 at 401 SW Water St., Ste 205, Morton.

Conflict is a fact of life. But it can actually be helpful and productive if handled the right way, stated a AAIM news release. When emotions like fear, anger, resentment or blame get in the way, it makes dealing with conflict more difficult. This training does not promise to end conflict, but it will help deal with it more effectively. Learning how to confront and resolve conflict can make the difference between a long healthy career or one filled with headaches and stress.

The fee is $295 for AAIM members. For more information, visit aaimea.org.