Whether you're interested in rocking the farm or watching the rockstars of the disc golf world, we've got you covered this weekend in Tazewell County.



Rock the Farm

What: Team Alex is hosting the 6th Rock the Farm benefit concert with funds going to Easterseals Central Illinois. The Way Down Wanderers headline the event.

Where: Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rt 9, Mackinaw.

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 6 to 11 p.m.

Cost: $20, $10 for 12 and under

PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships

What: The Professional Disc Golf Association kicks off their world championships this weekend in Central Illinois. Saturday features a mixed doubles competition while Sunday features a skillshot and long drive contest, as well at the world putting championship.

Where: Washington High School, 115 Bondurant St, Washington, Northwood Park Disc Golf Course, N Main St, Morton, Sunset Hills, 1620 Summit Dr, Pekin and Lake Eureka Disc Golf Course, Eureka.

When: Saturday, Aug. 10 through Saturday, Aug. 17

Cost: Daily parking pass $10, weekly parking pass $35, VIP badge $85

Miss Marigold Pageant

What: The 44th annual Miss Marigold Pageant will award scholarship money to the winner of the competition. Participants will be judged on their interview, community service, on-stage question, talent and an evening gown category. The winner will receive a $2000 scholarship.

Where: F.M. Peterson Theater, 1903 Court St, Pekin.

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 7 to 9 p.m.

Cost: $10

John Evans Supportive Living Carnival

What: Carnival featuring a cake walk, DJs and pony rides. Carnival food and prizes will also be available.

Where: 120 Executive Ct., Pekin.

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 1 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free to go, tickets for rides are $.50

Pekin Park Concert Band

What: The final performance of the summer season for the Pekin Park Concert Band will put a close on year 92, and feature a dedication to long-time member John Kriegsman, who passed away in February.

Where: Mineral Springs Park, 1701 Court St., Pekin.

When: Sunday, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free