UPDATE: IDOT has announced that this project has been postponed until Monday, Aug. 12.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that the traffic pattern on Main Street (Illinois 29) between Poplar Street and Margaret Drive in Creve Coeur changes on Friday, Aug. 9.

The change is necessary for ongoing construction along Main Street and will require closure of the right northbound lane, the center turn lane and the left southbound lane.

Left turns at Marquette Street and Thorncrest Avenue will not be permitted.