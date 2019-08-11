OLLI trivia fundraiser

PEORIA — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Bradley University will host its 5th annual Trivia Night Fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 23 at Bradley's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center. The event will feature questions in eight categories, plus prizes, hors d'oeuvres, drinks and "brain power" purchased from Bradley students, all in the context of a movies-themed evening. Proceeds will benefit OLLI, a program that provides non-credit educational programs for Peoria-area residents ages 50-plus. Tickets are $45 per person or $360 for a table of eight. For more information, call Gwen at 677-3900. Registration will continue through Aug. 20.

CIMKF 2019 Walk

PEORIA — The CIMKF 2019 Walk will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 7 on the Peoria Riverfront. CIMKF (Central Illinois Memorial Kidney Fund) is a not-for-profit organization that provides assistance to chronic kidney patients in the Central Illinois region. There will be 20 baskets for raffle, Maui Jim sunglasses, jewelry from Helzberg Diamonds, a night at the Embassy/Dinner and Cardinals tickets. OSF Transplant, Gift of Hope and other educational booths promoting good health and prevention of kidney disease will be presented. Register at CIMKF.org.

Walk MS 2019

PEORIA — The Greater Illinois Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will host its Walk MS Peoria event on Sept. 8 at Junction City, 5901 N. Prospect Road. Participants will be teaming up to walk one to three miles. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 1 p.m. For more information or to register online, visit walkMS.org.

Mail items to Causes for Concern, City Desk, Journal Star, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643 or email to jadler@pjstar.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Thursday before publication on Monday.