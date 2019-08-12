The Professional Disc Golf Association World Championship tournament begins on Tuesday, Aug. 13, but that doesn’t mean there was a lack of competition over the weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 10 at Northwood Park in Morton, 54 disc golfers competed in the mixed doubles event. Teams featured one person from the men’s division and one from the women’s division.

Madison Walker, Pensacola, Fla. and Zach Melton, Gray, Tenn. were the winners of the event, with teams of Luke Humphries and Henna Blomroos, Austin Hannum and Catrina Allen, Garrett Gurthie and Jessica Weese, Kristin Tattar and Silver Lätt, and Sarah Hokom and Charlie Goodpasture rounding out the top five finishers.

Mixed doubles offered spectators a first look at those who will be competing this week for the world championship, and the first chance for the players to garner winnings. $1,406 was awarded to the top 12 teams, with $175 going to the winners.