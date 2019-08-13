Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, Aug. 13.

As students return to classes Wednesday in Germantown Hills School District 69, they'll notice someone new in the hallways.

That new person will be wearing a police uniform and carrying a gun. But he'll also be carrying a smile and a good word for students who might need it.

Kyle Durst is the first school resource officer the Woodford County Sheriff's Office has provided, according to authorities. Police departments in Eureka and Metamora have assigned officers to schools in those communities.

The deputy's presence in Germantown Hills is the culmination of more than a year of discussions. Requests from Germantown Hills residents for a school resource officer had been made well before that, according to Dan Mair, the district superintendent.

School shootings in Newtown, Conn., and last February in Parkland, Fla., spurred the conversation.

"After the Parkland one, I really started to get not necessarily a storming-the-castle to get some armed presence, but a lot more concerns from parents — have you looked into this and whatnot," Mair said.

Germantown Hills does not have its own police force. The sheriff's office provides regular patrols under a contract it has with the village.

The school-resource-officer contract is for four years at about $80,000 annually, according to Dennis Tipsword, the chief deputy.

Costs are to be shared among District 69 and agencies that operate specialized-education programs in the old Germantown Hills elementary-school building. The programs include Black Partridge Public Day School, which the Woodford County Special Education Association administers.

Durst is expected to split his time between the old school and the current Germantown Hills building, which are about a mile apart on opposite sides of Illinois Route 116.

"They understand there's going to be kind of a learning curve as we start this thing," Tipsword said. "But I think it's good."

Said Sheriff Matt Smith: "We were on some shaky ground there for a while, trying to make sure it was going to work out. But the finances worked out at the last minute. We were good with it, and it made sense."

It also made sense for Durst to handle the assignment, according to Mair.

Durst and his family of school-aged children reside in the Germantown Hills district. He's been a deputy for almost 20 years.

"He's going to be a fantastic fit," Mair said.

On his own time, Durst has been visiting school administrators and staff. As classes begin, the plan is for Durst to introduce himself and explain his mission to the more than 900 students he'll help protect.

That protection and communication isn't limited to potential criminal activity. Mair envisions Durst as someone who can provide students with guidance and a sympathetic ear, if necessary.

"In general, the peace of mind of having an armed presence on campus will bring a sense of solace to our parents and staff, but this is much more than that," Mair said. "He's going to be another component to our social and emotional learning team.

"I know it's going to be money well spent."