Several local student-athletes at Monmouth College were named to the Midwest Conference All-Academic team for the 2018-19 academic year.

To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.3 cumulative grade-point average for the academic year.

Here are the local All-Academic team members, listed with their sport at Monmouth and high school:

FOOTBALL: Tucker Anderson (Morton).

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Tate Heiple (Pekin); Tanner Heiple (Pekin).

VOLLEYBALL: Renee Rude (Washington).

MEN’S SOCCER: Lucas Sondgeroth (Illini Bluffs).

MEN’S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD: Tate Heiple (Pekin); John Hintz (Pekin); Tanner Heiple (Pekin); Lucas Sondgeroth (Illini Bluffs).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Stephanie Williams (Tremont).

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Brock Crippen (East Peoria).

MEN’S OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD: Tate Heiple (Pekin); John Hintz (Pekin); Tanner Heiple (Pekin); Lucas Sondgeroth (Illini Bluffs).

BASEBALL: Connor McDonald (Tremont); Tyler McDonald (Tremont).

SOFTBALL: Savannah Ball (East Peoria); Alexis Opel (Morton); Alison Trettin (Midwest Central); Allie Ramlo (Tremont).

