Familiar faces are making their way back to the top of the leaderboard as we move into day three of the PDGA World Championships.

Still sitting at the top of the men's division is Emerson Keith at -22, but Paul McBeth has moved into second place at -21.

There has been a shift at the top of the women's leaderboard after a strong second round from Catrina Allen, who moved ahead of Eveliina Salonen during day two.

The women's lead group begins play at 10:24 a.m. today, Aug. 15, with the men's lead group getting started at 10:30 a.m.

For a live look at the leaderboard check in with UDisc Live.