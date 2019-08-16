PEORIA — It's been a long journey for 31-year-old Martize Smolley, who has spent about half his life in prison for killing a mother and her teenage daughter in 2004.

And it's a journey that now might have some light at the end of the tunnel, albeit a distant light.

On Friday, Smolley, who had been previously sentenced to life behind bars and 65 years in prison, was resentenced by Chief Judge Paul Gilfillan to 40 years in prison — two 20-year sentences for the deaths of Kelly Houser and her daughter Amy Allen outside a North Valley ATM.

And while he will go back to prison for another 25 years, it's means he could get out of custody in his mid-50s instead of possibly never.

Smolley was 15 years old when he was sentenced to life for the deaths. At the time, it was the only sentence possible within the state of Illinois. Friday's resentencing came amid changes in the law on both the federal and state level that began in 2012 when the U.S. Supreme Court threw out mandatory life sentences for juveniles. Under the state law, higher courts have held that juveniles can't be sentenced to a "de facto" life sentence which is usually equated to a term more than 40 years.

He was found guilty at a July 2005 bench trial of first-degree murder. At the trial, the judge heard a videotaped statement given by Smolley two days after the shooting. In it, Smolley admitted he tried to rob Houser and claimed the gun accidentally discharged when his hand bumped against the car, apparently when Houser was trying to flee. The mother and daughter had gone to the ATM in the 500 block of Northeast Jefferson Avenue to get $10 for ice cream. A single bullet passed through Houser's head and then struck Allen, 14, in the head.

His attorney Chandra Justice argued the shooting wasn't premeditated and couldn't have been foreseen or contemplated by anyone.

"(My client) took accountability. But more importantly, the issues of juveniles in adult court have been litigated by the higher courts extensively the past few years. It is cruel and unusual punishment to sentence a juvenile to a life sentence," she said, also noting that Smolley had participated in nearly every program within with prison as a way to try to better himself.