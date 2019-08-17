PEORIA — Two men, accused of robbing a confidential informant, have pleaded guilty to federal charges that send them to prison for many years.

Dominick Sheard pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Peoria to robbery and faces up to 25 years behind bars when he is sentenced Dec. 9 by Senior U.S. District Judge Joe B. McDade. His co-defendant, Jeremy Prewitt, pleaded last week to robbery and to using a firearm during a crime of violence, the latter of which carries a minimum of 10 years behind bars.

On Jan. 29, the two men were met by the informant who was trying to buy a handgun from them. The three men got into a car in the 900 block of West MacQueen Avenue when the informant realized he was about to get robbed. He jumped out of the car, leaving some of the money and while he was running away, Prewitt shot at him, according to court records. The informant wasn't struck. Sheard and Prewitt managed to flee the area.

Prewitt was arrested a few days later after a brief foot chase. He will be sentenced by McDade on Dec. 11.

Both remain in custody of the U.S. Marshals pending those hearings.