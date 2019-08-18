PEORIA — A little girl’s scream rang out from the Adventure Trek bus that took visitors on a guided tour of Wildlife Prairie Park on Sunday.

“Sorry, she’s just excited,” said her mother, patting her on the head.

“She like to see the deer,” added the little boy next to her helpfully. Volunteer guide Debbie Moyers, standing in the aisle, laughed.

“Oh, just wait to see what else we’re gonna find,” she said.

The old safari-style bus, which costs $6 fee per person to ride, trundled around the park’s main sites. It took visitors past fields of bison and elk, as well as pens holding animals from bears to badgers.

Instead of holding more exotic animals, the park places an emphasis on cultivating wildlife that naturally occurs in the area. The bus tour gives visitors a sense of the park’s history and other facts, provided by guides such as Moyers. It also gives them the chance to stop off and feed Big Mike, a bison who lives along the way.

Sunday was the park’s annual Carload Day. Families could pack up to eight people in a car and enter the park for just $15 total. Entrance fees are usually $8 for those 13-older, and lower prices for seniors and younger children.

According to Volunteer Coordinator Brad Windsor, Carload Day attracts a lot of visitors.

“The thing I love is that when the kids come here, they’re checking it out,” said Windsor. “Usually when you see kids in a park or wherever they’ve got their phones in front of them, but here they’re running around looking for the otters, looking at the bison.”

The bus is just one of the park’s many activities.

Up at the Visitor’s Center, park Naturalists walked around holding animals for children to look at, and sometimes touch. A little blonde girl in a pink dress floated up to naturalist Susy Turner and petted the corn snake in Turner’s hands before wandering away again to look at a screech owl.

Visitors can take a walking trail that winds around many animal pens. Along the way are bird pens, cougar enclosures, and an area where a black bear called TR (for Teddy Roosevelt) spends his time.

Head Animal Keeper Anna Lynn said the park tries to keep animals in their natural mentality. This means making animals work for their food — for carnivores, meat is kept on the bone to make them work to gnaw it off. This also entails putting the wolves next to the elk — albeit in separate pens — to keep them in a predator-prey mindset.

Further down the trail, visitors can walk inside an original reconstructed Pioneer house, and a school nearby dating from the 1800s. Both offer the opportunity to stand in the midst of original furniture, pictures and clothing, as well as desks and books in the school.

For those who plan to linger, there is lodging. For the more adventurous, there are converted cabooses and grain silos. Slightly more conventional hotel-style rooms are also available.