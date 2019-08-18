Sunday

Aug 18, 2019 at 12:01 PM


MARRIAGES

Tazewell County

Alexander Bradley, 26; Amanda Clemens, 26; both East Peoria.

Michael Brown, 34; Sara Malecki, 34; both Chillicothe.

Dalton Fields, 21; Katelyn Beach, 21; both Pekin.

Alan Fuehring, 29; Emily Key, 27; both Stratford, Conn.

Ryan Grenhoff, 45; Alisun Sparks, 41; both Peoria.

Brooke Koehlhoeffer, 39; Luana Petersen, 38; both Peoria.

Jeffrey Maurice, 56; Jeanette Dougherty, 59; both East Peoria.

Kyle Pelka, 30; Ashley Caramagno, 30; both Peoria Heights.

Christopher Roe, 46; Jennifer Cole, 48; both Pekin.

Troy Sawatzki, 47; Kathy Wagner, 45; both Bellevue.

Michael Sheff, 29; Kelsey Moll, 28; both Manito.

Ty Sloan, 51; Dana Childs, 48; both Moline.

Charles Smallwood, 29; Lauren Duvall, 27; both Morton.

Michael Switzer, 73, Gilbert, Ariz.; Iris Bennett, 74, Pekin.

Kaleb Walton, 31; Marissa Van Giesen, 26; both Decatur.

Brooks Woolfolk, 26; Diana Qiao, 25; both Normal.

 

Woodford County

Ryan Litchfield, 22; Blaire Lotz, 22; both Naperville.

Chase Wiegand, 21; Paige Pollmann, 19; both Forrest.

 

DIVORCES

Tazewell County

Cole, Brian and Jennifer.

Damon, Joshua and Nicole.

Hotkevich, Mardel and Duane.

Munoz, Javier and Linda.

Remelius, Richard and Jodi.