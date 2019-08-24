Match to match improvement will be crucial this season for the Pekin girls golf team.

With only four girls on the roster and three with no golf experience before this season, getting better consistently is a priority.

Peoria Richwoods beat Pekin 151-187 Thursday on the front nine at Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria. The loss didn't concern Dragons coach Chris Neville.

"Kellogg's front nine is more difficult than Ironwood's front nine (where Pekin lost its season-opening match Tuesday to Normal Community), so to see improvement by each of our players is a sign of progress," Neville said.

"We start Mid-Illini Conference play (Tuesday). It will come down to us showing this gradual, continuous improvement to see if we can have some success in the Mid-Illini."

Only three of Pekin's golfers competed Thursday against Richwoods. Remi Wagemann was out because she was ill. Normally four scores make up a team's score in a match.

"Richwoods agreed on the fly to make it a three-player scored match, which was appreciated," Neville said.

Olivia Torrey led Pekin with 61. Lauren Minkel had 62 and Hannah Schoon had 64.

Brooklin Bishop of Richwoods was medalist with 46. Also scoring for the Knights (1-0) were Parker Brown (51), M.J. Sprangler (54) and Maggie Urich (54). Aditi Tripathi had 59.

The Dragons will face Dunlap in a Mid-Illini opener at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at Lick Creek Golf Course.



