MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
Anthony Avila, 30; Olivia Bergagna, 23; both Eureka.
Michael Burash, 33; Jeanette McIntyre, 35; both Mackinaw.
Daniel Coons, 45; Janice Grubb, 57; both East Peoria.
Thomas Croke, 51; Sheila Sherman, 49; both East Peoria.
Luis Cruz, 44; Darcy Hymbaugh, 33; both Delavan.
Timothy Jones, 54; Amy Buss, 53; both East Peoria.
Brett Lewis, 34, East Peoria; Elizabeth Hanson, 31, Morton.
Christopher Murphy, 46; Diane Samp, 43; both Morton.
Jesus Ruiz, 30; Joanna Haar, 29; both Washington.
Christopher Sarnecke, 45; Amber McGinnis, 34; both East Peoria.
Jordan Sellers, 25; Sarah Abraham, 24; both Morton.
Matthew Semonski, 25; Teressia White, 25; both Creve Coeur.
Joseph Smith, 34, Pekin; Stephanie Maurer, 28, Mackinaw.
Tyson Stewart, 25; Janelle Wallis, 25; both Delavan.
Keith Swartz, 46, Washington; Kristine Pease, 46, Flanagan.
Jeffrey Young, 51; Kristy Adams, 51; both Pekin.
Woodford County
Adam Arms, 37; Laine Thies, 32; both Washington.
Noah Bachman, 30; Haley Ehlert, 26; both Danvers.
Andrew Beamer, 25; Amber Phillips, 24; both Secor.
Wesley Donlan, 25; Kassidy Ehterton, 25; both Peoria.
Michael Fleming, 29, Bloomington; Tiffany Reatherford, 28, Roanoke.
Nicholas Fulop, 25; Kendall Geuvens, 23; both Eureka.
Daniel Knaub, 36; Kathryn Haley, 38; both Metamora.
Ryan Olson, 39; Kerri Gleissner, 31; both Washington.
Logan Steidinger, 21, Fairbury; Hannah Braker, 20, Secor.
DIVORCES
Woodford County
Guile, Crystal and Ricky.