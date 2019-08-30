TOULON — A Stark County man was held Friday on $75,000 bond for child pornography charges.

Rodney A. King, 50, of 10785 Modena Road, Wyoming, must post $7,500 bail plus whatever fees the Stark County Jail requires to be released. He will next appear in court early next month for his attorney. At the brief hearing, probable cause to sustain the charges was found by a judge.

Officers from a bevy of state, regional and local agencies found digital equipment containing child pornography during a search of King's home and vehicle. Afterward he was charged with possessing and disseminating child pornography.

Agencies involved in the search included the Illinois State Police, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, and the Central Illinois Emergency Response Team.

The investigation into the case is continuing.