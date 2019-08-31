The Stockinette Investing Club will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a private luncheon and celebration on Thursday, Sept. 5.

All past and current members are invited to Mt. Hawley Country Club, with lunch paid for by the individual. The event will include a short PowerPoint presentation.

Bobbie Kincaid, the president of the club, said there are 10 active members remaining in the group that together have amassed a quarter of a million dollars.

The group meets every first Thursday of the month. Email Kincaid at bobbiekincaid@comcast.net for additional information