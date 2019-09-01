PEORIA — A man suffered non life-threatening injuries when he was shot in South Peoria late Saturday morning.

Peoria Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson said there was an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system at about 10:47 p.m. in the 800 block of North Wiswall Court for four rounds being fired. When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot in the buttocks, Dotson said.

The man was taken to an area hospital with what she termed as non life-threatening wounds.

There is no information on a possible suspects and police have made no arrests.