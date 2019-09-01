WASHINGTON — The 32nd annual WCHS Marching Panther Invitational on Saturday will have a new look.

Spectators will sit in the new home bleachers on the west side of Washington Community High School's Babcook Field instead of the former home bleachers on the east side.

Twenty-six high school marching bands including the host Panthers will perform facing the new bleachers, which seat 2,500.

"Our spectators won't be looking right into the sun for three hours," said Jim Tallman, who is in his 27th year as Washington's marching band director and the invitational director.

There's a new press box atop the new bleachers. Because there's more room in there than in the now-removed press box in the former home bleachers, one more judge will check out the bands.

"We'll have six judges instead of five judges in the press box along with the usual judges on the field," Tallman said.

Band performances might be videotaped, Tallman said, thanks to the room available in the new press box.

A dozen area bands will compete.

The group includes Farmington in Class 1A; Olympia in Class 2A; El Paso-Gridley in Class 3A; Illinois Valley Central, Metamora and Eureka in Class 4A; Canton, Pekin and Dunlap in Class 5A; East Peoria and Limestone in Class 6A; and Morton in Class 7A.

They'll be joined by bands from Rockford, Dwight, St. Joseph-Ogden, Watseka, Kewanee, Sherrard, Downs Tri-Valley, Pontiac, LaSalle-Peru, Champaign Central, East Moline United Township, Galesburg and Normal.

Washington will perform its 2019 show, "Sideshow," as an exhibition at about 8:45 p.m., in the final performance of the invitational. There are 250 students in the band, Tallman said, the most in his time as director.

Babcook Field gates will open at noon Saturday, and performances will begin at 1 p.m. Concessions will be available.

The invitational is a fundraiser for the WCHS Band Boosters organization, which supplies dozens of volunteers for the event.

Last year's invitational was canceled because of rain. Tallman said it was the first time the entire competition was washed out during his tenure as director.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.

If you go:

What: 32nd annual WCHS Marching Panther Invitational.

When: Saturday; gates will open at noon; performances will start at 1 p.m.

Where: Babcook Field at Washington Community High School, 115 Bondurant St.

Admission: $8 adults; $5 seniors and K-12 students; no charge for Washington grade school and high school and St. Patrick School marching band students wearing their marching band shirt and Washington high school students with school ID.

Parking: Free; handicapped parking available at Five Points Washington (across the street from Babcook Field).

Concessions: Available from noon to 8:30 p.m.

Information: 2019-wchs-invitational.com.