CANTON — A Canton child allegedly received a threatening letter that alludes to the child's mixed-race heritage.

The Canton Police Department is currently investigating the letter that was received by the child's family on Aug. 23. It was addressed, in general, to the family that lived at the home. The letter's wording was ambiguous but threatening in nature. The officer handling the case collected the letter, and it is currently being processed for forensic evidence.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area as the investigation continues.

“It is the Canton Police Department’s stance that any child in our community, regardless of race, should feel safe in their own neighborhood,” stated a news release from the police department. “Canton police are committed to protecting all of our residents to the best of our ability.

“To that end, the Canton Police asks our residents to help us protect our community by being vigilant. In the future, if any resident receives such a letter in the mail, do not pass it around or open it. Notify the police department immediately to protect the integrity of any forensic evidence that may be found on the letter.”

Those with any information regarding the letter are asked to contact Canton police at 647-5131 or Canton CrimeStoppers at 647-3636.