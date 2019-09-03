The Illinois Department of Transportation announced in a Tuesday news release that resurfacing on Business U.S. 24 between U.S. 24 near Eureka and Lynn Street in Washington is underway.

The resurfacing requires daytime lane closures and is expected to be complete by November.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid work areas, use of alternate routes should be considered when feasible. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For more information, visit IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.