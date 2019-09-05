It was a good opening day Saturday for the Pekin girls and boys cross country teams.

The girls placed fourth among 12 teams and the boys were fifth among 12 teams in the Normal West Invitational at Maxwell Park in Normal on a perfect morning for running.

"I'm extremely excited about how our girls ran," said new Pekin girls team coach Allie Jones. "They looked strong. Our top five runners each finished in the top 50 and we had three freshmen in our top seven."

As for the Pekin boys team, "it was a good start to the season. We finished in the top half of the team standings and our top seven runners were in the top 50," said Coach Cole Stoner.

Dunlap (34), Minooka (49) and Washington (121) finished in front of Pekin (134) in the girls team standings.

The Dragons were followed by Mt. Zion (141), Bloomington (160), New Lenox Lincoln Way-West (189), Belleville East (226), Morton (226), Normal West (245), Champaign Central (248) and East Peoria (364).

Scoring for Pekin were JayLynn Riley (7th; 19:47.22), Lily Wagemann (24th; 20:37.36), Olivia Wolf (32nd; 20:55.76), Lauren Filarski (37th; 21:03.67) and Emma Cox (42nd; 21:13.47).

Kylie Oyer (71st; 22:11.81) and Chloe Powell (76th; 22:14.88) rounded out the Dragons' top seven.

Riley, Filarski and Oyer are freshmen.

Minooka (48), New Lenox Lincoln Way-Central (70), Belleville East (99), Bloomington (132) and Pekin (137) led the boys team standings.

Lincoln-Way West (177), Normal West (180), Champaign Centennial (181), Morton (238), Dunlap (287), Washington (298) and Mt. Zion (320) followed.

Seth Kasinger (15th; 16:45.35), Noah Sivori (28th; 17:08.23), Jonny Blanchard (29th; 17:10.74), Jackson Custer (36th; 17:21.36) and Drae Heiple (38th; 17:23.86) scored for the Dragons.

Jeremy Leichtenberg (44th; 17:32.20) and Huston Gillespie (49th; 17:37.17) rounded out Pekin's top seven.

Riley and Kasinger each earned a medal for a top-20 finish in the individual standings.

"Seth (Kasinger) is in his fourth year on our team and he flexed his muscles (Saturday)," Stoner said. "Our team will go as he goes. I think some younger guys will challenge Seth as the season progresses, which will be good for him and the team."

The Pekin boys and girls teams each will run in the Canton Invitational on Saturday at Big Creek Park.



Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve