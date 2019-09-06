The 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida governor is to address the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Luncheon in Peoria.

Andrew Gillum is to be the featured guest at the annual luncheon, to begin at noon Jan. 20 at the Peoria Civic Center.

In an upset, Gillum became the first Democratic African-American nominee for governor of Florida. The 40-year-old Gillum had been mayor of Tallahassee, the state's capital.

The governor's race was close. Republican nominee Ron DeSantis defeated Gillum by about 32,000 votes, out of more than 8 million cast, in the general election.

Gillum was selected as MLK luncheon keynote speaker based on his bringing together Floridians in support of fundamental human rights, among other things, according to a news release.

"The only Democratic candidate for governor in Florida this century who wasn't a millionaire, he won the hearts and minds of millions," the release stated.

At 23, Gillum became the youngest person elected to the Tallahassee City Commission and championed criminal-justice reforms. As mayor, he helped spearhead the construction of a 20-megawatt solar farm.

Gillum is the latest in a long line of national dignitaries who have spoken at or appeared at the Peoria event. Others included poet Maya Angelou, actor/singer Harry Belafonte, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young.

Public Employees for Community Concerns, a city-worker group, organizes the luncheon.

Tickets for the 2020 edition are $50 each, or a table of 10 for $500. They can be purchased at www.mlkluncheon.com or at Room 401 of Peoria City Hall.