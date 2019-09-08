PEORIA — A fire early Sunday caused $40,000 in damage to an East Bluff residence, according to authorities.

The fire broke out shortly before 4 a.m. at 2009 N. Central Ave.

First-arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames flaring from a front-corner roof of a single-story house, a news release stated. Downed power lines were in the vicinity.

The fire focus was just inside the front door, the release stated. The blaze was brought under control within about 10 minutes.

Flames were confined to the living room, but the house sustained major smoke damage.

Nobody was injured. The local chapter of the American Red Cross was to help provide lodging for the two residents.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.