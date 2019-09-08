PEORIA — Mike Wells is the new president of OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois.
He'll oversee internal operations at the facility, where he has served as vice president since June 2018. Wells joined Children's Hospital in 2005.
PEORIA — Mike Wells is the new president of OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois.
He'll oversee internal operations at the facility, where he has served as vice president since June 2018. Wells joined Children's Hospital in 2005.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.