BLOOMINGTON — State Farm announced Friday that it is working with a new interested buyer for its downtown building.

Both parties anticipate closing on this sale in October.

"After marketing the downtown building since spring 2018, we are pleased to share we are working through the sales process with a new interested buyer, Urban Equity Properties, LLC (UEP). This buyer has a demonstrated track record of redeveloping older buildings in the urban core of similarly sized cities," the company said in a statement.

"Our preferred option has always been to find a buyer for the downtown building, and we are pleased UEP came forward with an effective plan to redevelop the building. Once the sale is finalized, State Farm will cease plans to demolish the downtown building."

"So this is all good news. In fact, it's excellent news," said Mayor Tari Renner.

"At this point, since we've got a developer who has good track record, who has the capital to make sure they can invest in this and also has a good track record with downtowns and historic buildings, that's the main piece," said the mayor.

UEP plans to convert the building into 230 luxury loft apartments.

"We're moving full steam ahead on this," said UEP founding principal Justin Fern. "The building is going to just be game-changer for downtown Bloomington. Obviously, Bloomington is making strides in the redevelopment their downtown, but we feel this is really going energize downtown like it hadn't been before."

Word that State Farm would consider demolishing the building was met with a huge outcry from Twin City residents and historians. The Franklin Park Foundation had submitted paperwork to the city to slow the demolition process by nominating the building for historic consideration, and another group had been working to find alternatives.

On July 18, State Farm said the demolition process would begin within a few months and entail dismantling the entire structure over the course of a year to account for surrounding structures and to minimize risk.

The building had been for sale but after a potential sale fell through, the insurer cited the continued costs of maintaining the building at 112 E. Washington St. and the negative impact on downtown of leaving it vacant.

Urban Equity Properties, based in Rockford, offers a number of residential and commercial properties in Rockford, Aurora and Chicago. A list of tenants includes Chase Bank, restaurants, a technology firm and law offices, among others.