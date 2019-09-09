PEORIA HEIGHTS — Peoria Heights mayor Mike Phelan wants to hear from constituents.

"With so much happening in the village right now we wanted to give residents the chance to hear from us directly and to ask questions if they have any," Phelan said.

Phelan will host three town hall-style meetings in the coming months to listen to whatever is on the minds of residents and to answer their questions. The first one is Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Doran building, 3710 N. Boulevard Avenue, next to Alwan & Sons Meat Company.

The second meeting will be on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at Hermann & Associates, 4603 N. Galena Road; the third on Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. the Heights Public Library on Glen Avenue. The format will be the same for all three meetings. Phelan will give a short presentation, 10 to 15 minutes, then open it up to the audience for questions.

"We want to be completely open with the public," Phelan said. "I don't know if we'll get five people or 100, but we wanted to give people the opportunity to ask questions and learn what is going on in the Heights."

The village is in a commercial and residential development boom. The village board has recently created a new business development advisory committee, its second business development district and has projects like a Prospect Road hotel, condominiums, apartments, town houses, restaurants and a performing arts center in various stages of development.

The town hall meetings will accompany other village informational efforts such as the new village newsletter and Tower Talk episodes published on the village Facebook page.

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.