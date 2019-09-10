PEORIA — A Central Peoria man was shot multiple times and died from "detrimental internal bleeding," preliminary autopsy findings revealed.

Kennard “Ken” Hardy II, 23, was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m. Monday, about four hours after he was found, lying in the street in the 1300 block of of West Kettelle Street after being shot several times in the torso. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood released the autopsy findings in a news release on Tuesday.

The coroner said there was no evidence of close-range fire, and there were no defensive wounds found on Hardy's body. Hardy was the city's 18th homicide of the year and the seventh since the beginning of June.

Police have no suspects. Twelve shell casings of different calibers were found at the scene, said Lt. Mike Boland of the Peoria Police Department.

Little has been released about the homicide, but according to a search warrant filed at the Peoria County Circuit Clerk's office, Hardy was sitting on the hood of a SUV when two men approached him on foot and begin shooting when they got close. Hardy, the affidavit for the warrant states, was struck several times. The SUV was also struck several times, the affidavit said.

The case remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.

Andy Kravetz can be reached at 686-3283 or akravetz@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @andykravetz.