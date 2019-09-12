Good morning, troops. It's Thursday, Sept. 12.

U.S. Army Sgt. Ethan Hatfield knew he was to assist some important people during a ceremony Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

But the Peoria-area native didn't know until the last minute how important those people were.

Hatfield helped President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump place a wreath at the 9-11 memorial at the Pentagon, just outside Washington, D.C.

The national defense headquarters was among the targets of airplanes radical Islamist terrorists commandeered Sept. 11, 2001.

Assisting the First Family was a highlight of the 20-year-old Hatfield's nascent military experience. But it also was another day on the job.

"There's always a little bit of anxiety, but we almost get numb to it," Hatfield said a few hours after the wreath-laying. "It's very constant for us, always doing ceremonies similar to this. I knew I wasn't going to mess up.

"This is a ceremony that is very repetitive. It just has much more significance today."

Hatfield is a member of the Army's 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, better known by its nickname, "The Old Guard." It is the Army's official ceremonial unit.

Among other things, The Old Guard attends to funerals at Arlington National Cemetery. Like the Pentagon, the cemetery isn't far from Fort Myer, Va., one of the regiment's bases.

A recent Old Guard commander, Col. Jason Garkey, is from Eureka.

Hatfield spent his youth in Morton and Peoria. He is a son of Mike and Banu Hatfield, who own Zion Coffee Co. in Peoria.

Ethan Hatfield joined the Army after he attended Peoria High School and Lincoln's Challenge Academy, a Rantoul-based military-model program for at-risk youth.

For his duties Wednesday, Hatfield was selected based on seniority and experience. He said he was told Tuesday he would work the Pentagon ceremony, but he thought Vice President Mike Pence would participate.

Hatfield found out Wednesday morning he would help the Trumps.

"As the service member, you're placing the wreath alongside the two individuals who are actually placing it," Hatfield said. "The dignitaries are actually laying it. You're assisting them."

Conversation among Hatfield and the Trumps was sparse, according to the sergeant.

"I said, 'Mr. President and Mrs. Trump, please place both hands on the wreath,'" Hatfield said. "We exchanged nods. That's about all that happened.

"It was a moment of silence at the time. We don't really chat at all."

Hatfield was a toddler when the 9-11 attacks took place. He doesn't really remember it, but he did cite it as motivation in his military career.

What he accomplished 18 years after one of the darkest days in American history didn't appear lost on Hatfield, who his military colleagues call "Young Buck."

"I was humbled by it," he said. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and to be able to share it on such a significant day is really important."

