PEKIN — Turnovers.

The Pekin football team committed three of them in less than two minutes midway through the fourth quarter Friday night and Dunlap capitalized, breaking open a tight game and beating the Dragons 31-20 in a Mid-Illini Conference opener at Memorial Stadium.

"Self-inflicted wounds," Dragons coach Doug Nutter said about the turnovers. "But they're fixable."

Unfortunately for Pekin, the turnovers weren't fixable Friday.

Ahead 20-19 and driving for what could have been a game-clinching score, the Dragons (0-3, 0-1) fumbled and Dunlap's Kejuan Irby recovered with 5:55 to go.

Three plays later, Jackson Chatterton threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Casey Erickson in the end zone and the Eagles (2-1, 1-0) went in front 25-20.

The Dragons dropped the ball again on their first play after the kickoff, this time on a handoff.

Dunlap lineman Jacob Belcher picked up the fumble, ran 30 yards untouched for a touchdown, and suddenly it was 31-20.

Pekin's last offensive possession of the game ended with an interception by Dunlap's Gabe Calhoun with 4:24 left.

The night started out well for Pekin. The Dragons scored the game's first two touchdown and led 14-13 at halftime.

"We talked at halftime about stopping the discipline mistakes we were making," said Dunlap coach Brett Cazalet. "That's not who we are. We had to get our discipline back, and we did in the second half."

A 16-yard touchdown run by Mitchell Gore with 54 seconds left in the third quarter gave Dunlap its first lead at 19-14, but Pekin responded with a 16-yard touchdown run by Dallas Haynes to move back in front 20-19 with 11:24 to go in the game.

The Dragons scored in the first quarter on an 11-yard run by Haynes and a 40-yard pass from Sebastian Hill to Owen Pritchard on a fake punt. Hill was the upback in the Dragons' punt formation.

A 1-yard TD run by Gore and a 22-yard TD pass from Chatterton to Seth Haley brought the Eagles within 14-13.

Dunlap had a chance to go into the locker room at halftime with the lead, but Pekin's Chase Roepenack intercepted Chatterton's rushed pass near the end zone on the final play of the second quarter.

Chatterton was 14-of-25 passing for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Calhoun (four catches, 85 yards) and Erickson (seven catches, 78 yards were the Eagles' top receivers.

Gore ran for a game-high 96 yards on 18 carries.

Pekin's Wyat Van Ness was 12-for-22 through the air for 144 yards. Haynes ran 10 times for 85 yards.

Chatterton and Van Ness each was intercepted three times.

Penalties hurt the Dragons. They were flagged 13 times for 110 yards.

